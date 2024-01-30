Milan fashion house Moschino taps Adrian Appiolaza as its new creative director

ROME (AP) — Moschino has named Adrian Appiolaza as the new creative director of the Milan-based fashion house. The company said Tuesday that he will debut his first collection on Feb. 22 during the Fall-Winter 2024 womenswear previews of Milan Fashion Week. Appiolaza previously was design director for women’s ready-to-wear at Loewe and Chloe. At Moschino, he will oversee the women’s, men’s and accessories collections of a brand known for its wacky designs. He takes over after Jeremy Scott, who resigned in March 2023. Scott’s first replacement, Davide Renne, died suddenly late last year after only a few days on the job.

