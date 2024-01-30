Millions urgently need food in Ethiopia’s Tigray region despite the resumption of aid deliveries
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Only a small fraction of needy people in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region are receiving food aid, according to an aid memo seen by The Associated Press, more than one month after aid agencies resumed deliveries of grain following a lengthy pause over theft. Just 14% of 3.2 million people targeted for food aid by humanitarian agencies in the region this month had received it by Jan. 21, according to the memo by the Tigray Food Cluster, a group of aid agencies co-chaired by the U.N.’s World Food Program and Ethiopian officials. The memo urges humanitarian groups to “immediately scale up” their operations.