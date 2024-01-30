Movie Review: In ‘How to Have Sex,’ the party suddenly stops being fun
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Molly Manning Walker makes her directorial debut with “How to Have Sex,” a cheekily titled film about three British teens on a booze-fueled holiday trip in Greece. Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce) and her two friends, Em (Enva Lewis) and Skye (Lara Peake) are looking to drink and dance and meet some guys, but the fun stops and themes of trust and consent and the grey areas of assault emerge. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote in her review that it’s a stylish, assured and moving debut that is never didactic. MUBI will release “How to Have Sex” in select U.S. theaters Friday.