NFL says Super Bowl viewers will only see 3 sports betting ads during broadcast of the game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Advertisements for sports betting may seem to be everywhere, but the NFL says viewers will only see three of them during next month’s Super Bowl. During an online news conference Tuesday to discuss the upcoming championship game, league officials said they generally limit sports betting ads to one per quarter. But they say only three such ads have been sold for the Super Bowl: one right before kickoff, and two during the game. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to defend their title against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.