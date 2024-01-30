North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles to sharpen attack capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has conducted a test-firing of long-range cruise missiles with an aim to sharpen its counterattack and strategic strike capabilities. It is the country’s latest display of weapons threatening South Korea and Japan. The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after South Korea’s military detected the North firing multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast. The event extended a provocative streak in weapons testing as North Korea continues to raise pressure on the United States and its Asian allies amid a prolonged freeze in diplomacy.

