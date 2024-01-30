Official found it ‘strange’ that Michigan school shooter’s mom didn’t take him home over drawing

A Michigan school official told jurors that he had no grounds to search the backpack of a teenager before the boy killed four fellow students in 2021. Nick Ejak testified Tuesday that he was pulled into a meeting earlier that day at Oxford High School to discuss a violent drawing Ethan Crumbley had scrawled on an assignment. The school was concerned about the teen’s mental health, but his parents refused to take him home, citing their work. Ethan’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she and her husband were grossly negligent and could have prevented the four deaths if they had tended to their son’s mental health. James Crumbley will stand trial in March.

