Olivia Rodrigo on the 2024 Grammy Awards, performing rage on ‘GUTS,’ and learning from Leonard Cohen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second chapter in Olivia Rodrigo’s musical story began similar to the first: with a big-hearted, full-throated piano ballad about a relationship gone awry. But the bloodsucking “vampire” was no “drivers license,” the song that kickstarted her career. Instead of descending into her loss, Rodrigo stands atop of her anger, reclaiming her agency in the process. It is a triumphant revenge anthem and an explosive introduction to what would become her second full-length album, 2023’s “GUTS.” The record is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 2024 Grammy Awards — just two of her six nominations. Rodrigo talked to AP about the awards show, performing rage, and Leonard Cohen.

By KRYSTA FAURIA and MARIA SHERMAN Associated Press

