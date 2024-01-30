Philadelphia police release video in corner store shooting that killed suspect, wounded officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two officers had their weapons holstered before a scuffle with a man inside a corner deli when one of the officers was shot by a suspect who was then fatally shot by the wounded officer’s partner. The department on Tuesday is promising full “transparency” about the Friday night encounter and released several minutes of security video as concerns grew about the police use of force in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Alexander Spencer. Two officers were wrestling with Spencer on the floor as two shots rang out in a five-second span. Neither new Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel nor District Attorney Larry Krasner took questions at a morning news conference.

