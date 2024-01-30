Rap lyrics can’t be used against artist charged with killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, judge rules

New York (AP) — The man accused of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay can’t have his rap lyrics used against him at trial. A Brooklyn judge wrote a lengthy decision Tuesday that was dense with hip-hop history. Federal prosecutors had tried to introduce lyrics penned by Karl Jordan Jr. as evidence of his role in gunning down Jay, whose birth name was Jason Mizell. But the judge swatted down that attempt in an order tracing the evolution of hip-hop and its importance as “a platform for expression to many who had largely been voiceless.” Jordan is accused of gunning down Mizell in his recording studio in 2002. He has pleaded not guilty.

