Rare whale found dead off Massachusetts may have been entangled, authorities say

Federal authorities say a rare whale found dead off Massachusetts shows potential evidence of injury from entanglement in fishing gear, which is one of the most pressing threats to the species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was notified about the dead female North Atlantic right whale on Sunday on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The right whale numbers less than 360 and is vulnerable to entanglement in gear and collisions with large ships. NOAA says early observations show the presence of rope entangled near the whale’s tale.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.