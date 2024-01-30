Rock band critical of Putin is detained in Thailand, fearful of deportation to Russia

BANGKOK (AP) — Members of a rock band that has been critical of Moscow’s war in Ukraine remain locked up in a Thai immigration jail, fearful that they could be deported to Russia as a reported plan to let them fly to safety in Israel was apparently suspended. The progressive rock band Bi-2 said on Facebook that it had information that intervention from Russian diplomats caused the plan to be scuttled, even though tickets had already been purchased for their flight. The seven band members were arrested last Thursday after playing a concert, reportedly for not having proper working papers. The group Human Rights Watch says members of the band might be deported to Russia, where they could face prosecution for their political statements.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.