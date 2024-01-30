Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza moved to another prison, placed in solitary confinement again
By DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Lawyers of prominent Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason, say he has been transferred to another prison in Siberia and placed in solitary confinement again, for at least four months, over an alleged minor infraction. The move comes amid unrelenting pressure on Russian dissidents at home and abroad that has intensified significantly since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine almost two years ago. Kara-Murza was held in a prison in the Omsk region. His lawyer said Tuesday she received a letter from him in which he said he had been transferred to another penal colony and placed in a restricted housing unit.