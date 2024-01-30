Senators push for legalized sports gambling in Georgia without a constitutional amendment
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
Another sports gambling bill is moving forward in Georgia. Supporters say they can legally set up betting under the Georgia Lottery Corporation without putting it to a statewide vote through a constitutional amendment. The Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee voted 8-2 Tuesday to advance the measure to create 16 sports betting licenses. It moves to the full Senate for debate. The bill would only require a majority vote of both chambers and the signature by Gov. Brian Kemp. A constitutional amendment needs two-thirds of both the House and Senate before it could go to voters. For now, the measure has backing from some Democrats. That’s key because some Republicans morally oppose gambling.