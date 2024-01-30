Senators push for legalized sports gambling in Georgia without a constitutional amendment

Another sports gambling bill is moving forward in Georgia. Supporters say they can legally set up betting under the Georgia Lottery Corporation without putting it to a statewide vote through a constitutional amendment. The Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee voted 8-2 Tuesday to advance the measure to create 16 sports betting licenses. It moves to the full Senate for debate. The bill would only require a majority vote of both chambers and the signature by Gov. Brian Kemp. A constitutional amendment needs two-thirds of both the House and Senate before it could go to voters. For now, the measure has backing from some Democrats. That’s key because some Republicans morally oppose gambling.

