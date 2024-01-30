Tennessee has been in contact with NCAA. AP source says inquiry related to potential NIL infractions

Tennessee has been in contact with NCAA investigators and a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the inquiry is into potential rules violations related to name, image and likeness compensation for multiple athletes. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because both the school and the NCAA were not immediately releasing information regarding an investigation. The person said Tennessee has not received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

