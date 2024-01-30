US Asians and Pacific Islanders worry over economy, health care costs, AP-NORC/AAPI data poll shows

A majority of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States call their personal financial situation good. But, recent polling shows the outlook isn’t quite as sunny when it comes to the nation’s economy, rising household expenses and unexpected medical costs. Those are the findings of a new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Around 65% of AAPI adults believe the economy is doing somewhat poorly. Nearly a quarter have little or no confidence they can keep up with household expenses. And 4 in 10 feel the same about a sudden medical expense.

By TERRY TANG and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

