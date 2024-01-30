US figure skaters celebrate gold medal from Beijing Olympics with a touch of bittersweetness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. figure skating team from the Beijing Olympics will receive a gold medal now that Russian skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping. That followed a two-year investigation and a case brought to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It will still be somewhat bittersweet for the Americans, who were denied a chance to stand atop the podium in Beijing. The case dragged out so long that ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the only members of the nine-person squad still competing. They say their preference is to hold the medal ceremony at this year’s Paris Olympics.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.