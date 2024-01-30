Where do the parties stand on efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages?

U.S. and Mideast mediators appeared optimistic in recent days that they are closing in on a deal for a two-month cease-fire in Gaza and the release of over 100 hostages held by Hamas. But on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the militant group’s two main demands — that Israel withdraw its forces from Gaza and release thousands of Palestinian prisoners — indicating that the gap between the two sides remains wide. Netanyahu says Israel is committed to “total victory” over Hamas and the return of all the hostages. Hamas says it will only free more captives if Israel ends its offensive, withdraws from Gaza and releases thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

