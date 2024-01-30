Wisconsin man gets life sentence in 2021 killings of 3 men whose bodies were found outside quarry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal 2021 shootings of three men whose bodies were found outside a Wisconsin quarry has been sentenced to life in prison. A La Crosse County judge sentenced 46-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack on Monday to a life sentence specifying that the Wausau man cannot seek early release until he’s served 35 years. Rattanasack pleaded guilty in October to one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the July 2021 killings. He and 36-year-old Nya Thao of Onalaska were both charged in the slayings. Thao’s initial trial case ended in a hung jury last year. His second trial is scheduled for August.

