Could Louisiana soon resume death row executions?

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has hinted that the state may explore expanding its methods of executing people on death row. He says he is committed to upholding “contractual obligations” between the state and victims’ families after a death sentenced has been handed down in court. Executions have stalled in Louisiana amid legal battles and a lethal injection drug shortage. The most recent one was in 2010. However the newly inaugurated Landry is a conservative, tough-on-crime governor who favors capital punishment. Louisiana could join other states that have moved to implement alternative methods to lethal injections. Around 60 people currently sit on the state’s death row.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.