Kentucky House committee passes bill requiring moment of silence in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill instructing public schools to set aside time for a moment of silence at the start of each school day. The measure easily cleared the House on Wednesday. It moves on to the Senate. The moment of silence would last one to two minutes at the start of each day in public schools. Students would decide how to use that time, and school personnel would be prohibited from instructing them on their silent reflection. Parents would be notified of the policy and encouraged to offer guidance to their children on how to spend that time.

