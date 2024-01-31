Skip to Content
Kosovo will impose the use of the euro in minority Serb areas, concerning Western powers

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo authorities say they will impose the use of the country’s currency, the euro, and abolish the use of neighboring Serbia’s dinar in the north where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives. Kosovo’s Central Bank Governor says new rules on local transactions in euros would be applied starting Thursday in the northern municipalities. The governor says the new rules are not targeting Serbia’s dinar. But the decision has sparked concern among Western powers fearing more tension in Kosovo’s relations with Serbia. They have urged Pristina to postpone the move.

Associated Press

