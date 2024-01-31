Lawyer Graham’s personal funds help in gubernatorial bid against Lt. Gov. Robinson in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remains the top fundraiser in the GOP primary campaign for North Carolina governor entering 2024. But a recent rival has used his own personal fortune to compete with him monetarily. Finance reports for the second half of 2023 show Robinson’s campaign raised over $3 million during that time. Bill Graham is a Salisbury lawyer who got in the race in October. His reports say he loaned his campaign nearly $3 million through Dec. 31. That money has helped Graham run ads. Reports show Attorney General Josh Stein had an overwhelming monetary advantage over his four rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. The primaries are March 5.

