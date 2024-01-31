Meta, TikTok and other social media CEOs testify before Senate committee on child exploitation

The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media companies are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about child safety on their platforms. The hearing comes as lawmakers are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of social media on young people’s lives. While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a veteran of congressional hearings since his first one over the Cambridge Analytica privacy debacle in 2018, it will only be the second time for TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and the first for Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of the former Twitter. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Discord CEO Jason Citron are also scheduled to testify.

