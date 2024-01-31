Myanmar’s resistance forces suggest terms for the military’s eventual handover of power

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s leading resistance group and allied ethnic armed groups battling the military government have released a political road map to ending military rule and enabling a peaceful transition of power. They say they are open to peace talks with the army if it accepts their terms. The joint statement was released a day ahead of the third anniversary of the army’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Also Wednesday, the government extended a state of emergency for another six months. The government has acknowledged instability hindering its control over large swaths of territory.

