Nebraska lawmaker behind school choice law targets the process that could repeal it
By MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker behind a new law that allows public money to go to private school tuition is now targeting the petition referendum process that could see it repealed. Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s new bill would allow people who sign a referendum petition to have their name removed if they change their mind by sending a signed letter to the Nebraska Secretary of State. Currently, the only way a voter can remove their name from a petition is by sending a letter along with a notarized affidavit requesting it. Linehan says she introduced the bill because she believes many people were misled last year into signing a petition that would repeal her private school scholarship program.