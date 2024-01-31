Nevada attorney general launches go-it-alone lawsuits against social media firms in state court
By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s attorney general has launched a go-it-alone legal fight accusing TikTok, Snapchat and Meta of creating what one lawsuit calls “an addiction machine” that exploits children too young to have self-control. Three lawsuits filed Tuesday in state court allege the platforms put children at risk of auto accidents, drug overdoses, suicides, eating disorders and sexual exploitation. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office wouldn’t say if the lawsuits were timed to coincide with testimony in Congress on Wednesday by top social media company executives. That’s where Mark Zuckerberg — CEO of Instagram, Facebook and Messenger owner Meta — issued an apology to families of victims. TikTok and Snapchat said about the Nevada lawsuits that they have policies limiting dangers to children.