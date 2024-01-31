The UN’s top court is ruling in a case in which Ukraine accuses Russia of backing terrorists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court is ruling in a case in which Ukraine accuses Russia of bankrolling rebels in 2014 and discriminating against Crimea’s multiethnic community since its annexation of the region. The decision is the first of two by the International Court of Justice linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that exploded into a full-blown war nearly two years ago. Wednesday’s legally binding final ruling comes in a case filed in 2017, accusing Moscow of breaching conventions against discrimination and the financing of terrorism. Kyiv wants the court to order Moscow to pay reparations for attacks and crimes in eastern Ukraine, including the downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane.

