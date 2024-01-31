What’s in the deal that has broken Northern Ireland’s political deadlock?

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has published the details of a deal that has broken Northern Ireland’s political deadlock. The Democratic Unionist Party has boycotted Northern Ireland’s government for almost two years in protest at post-Brexit trade rules. The agreement published Wednesday eliminates routine checks and paperwork for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. It also makes legal tweaks to reassure unionists that Northern Ireland’s position in the U.K. is secure. The legislation is likely to be sped through the U.K. Parliament on Thursday. The agreement should restore the regional government in Belfast after almost two years on ice unless there is a major upset.

