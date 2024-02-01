An armed man found dead at an amusement park researched mass shootings. His plan is still a mystery

DENVER (AP) — A heavily armed man who was found dead at a Colorado mountaintop amusement park last year had researched mass shootings online, but authorities say they still haven’t determined why he amassed such an arsenal or didn’t follow through on “whatever he was planning.” The body of Diego Barajas Medina, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was found in a bathroom at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on the morning of Oct. 28. His body was surrounded by alcohol and weapons, according to a previously released 911 call. Authorities said Thursday that his intentions remain a mystery.

