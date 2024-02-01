Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele Springsteen, a fan favorite who danced at his shows, dies at 98
By KILEY ARMSTRONG and ANDREW DALTON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s mother, Adele Zerilli Springsteen, has died at age 98. Bruce Springsteen said in an Instagram post that his mother died on Wednesday. Adele Springsteen captured hearts in her son’s E Street Nation and beyond. Her joyful, spirited charm made her a fan magnet in her own right. She was still dancing with her son at shows in her 90s. The mother of three — and the last of three Italian-American Zerilli sisters — was a cornerstone of Bruce Springsteen’s anthem “American Land,” which honors “The McNicholases, the Posalskis, the Smiths, Zerillis too.”