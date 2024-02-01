California prisons locked down statewide after 200 prisoners rush corrections officers, injuring 9

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say eight corrections officers and an incarcerated man were injured in a riot involving around 200 inmates in the recreational yard of a Southern California prison. Corrections officials say the violence erupted around 10 a.m. Wednesday as officers were escorting an inmate across the yard as part of a contraband investigation at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe. The inmate headbutted a staff member and as he was being subdued, some 200 incarcerated people rushed the officers, attacking them with fists and rocks, according to officials. After the melee was under control, nine people were hospitalized and then returned to the prison. The incident is under investigation.

