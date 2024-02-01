California teenager charged with swatting faces adult charges in Florida

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A California teenager accused of swatting a Florida mosque has been arrested and transported across the country to face felony charges. Court records show that 17-year-old Alan Filion was arrested Jan. 18 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Seminole County, Florida. He was extradited to central Florida on Tuesday to be prosecuted as an adult. Seminole County law enforcement received a call last May from someone saying that he was entering the Sanford mosque to conduct a mass shooting. About 30 law enforcement officers responded but found no shooter and determined the call to be a swatting incident.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.