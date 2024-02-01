Child’s body found in Colorado storage unit. Investigators want to make sure 2 other kids are safe

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and Pueblo officers announced this week they are searching for two other children to determine if they are safe. The remains were discovered in a metal container on Jan. 10. Police on Wednesday said they were searching for two children who would have been 5 and 3 when they were last seen in 2018. Officers want to make sure Jesus Dominguez, who would be 10, and Yesenia Dominguez, who would be 9, are safe. The victim’s name has not been released. Homicide investigators have spoken with two people of interest.

