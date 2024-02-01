First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenches Northern California while moving south

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers is drenching Northern California. Heavy rain and gusty winds began hitting the north on Wednesday and much of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast are under flood watch. The storm triggered statewide emergency preparations. The storm is expected to move south down the coast, hitting San Diego on Thursday with up to 3 inches of rain. Forecasters say it will be followed by an more powerful storm on Sunday. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

