Former Ohio Senate President Stanley Aronoff dies at 91

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Stanley J. Aronoff has died at age 91 after a long career that included nearly four decades in the Ohio Statehouse. A partner at the law firm Aronoff founded says he died peacefully Wednesday. The Harvard-educated lawyer from Cincinnati was known as an artful negotiator for Republican interests when Democrats controlled the Ohio House and governor’s office and for championing public funding for the arts. He served eight years as the powerful Senate president. He was among lawmakers caught up in a mid-1990s ethics scandal involving speaking fees. Two Cincinnati arts centers and a university biology lab bear his name.

