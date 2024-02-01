Gas explosions in Kenya’s capital send smoke rising over homes and injure 29

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya’s capital sent a plume of fiery smoke rising over homes and injured at least 29 people. Nairobi residents who took videos were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming. A government spokesman said a company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based. The fire that started around midnight was extinguished later Friday morning, but the cause was unknown. Kenya Red Cross counted 29 injured people.

