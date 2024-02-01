Georgia could require cash bail for 30 more crimes, including many misdemeanors

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia, once a self-proclaimed leader in criminal justice reform, is sliding a little further toward its old lock-’em-up ways. State senators voted 30-17 on Thursday to require cash bail for 30 additional crimes. That includes 18 offenses that are always or often misdemeanors. The bill is only one House vote from passage. The measure would also limit charitable bail funds or even individuals from bailing multiple people out of jail. It would reserve that ability only to those who meet legal requirements to be bail bond companies. The move could strand poor defendants in jail when accused of crimes for which they’re unlikely to go to prison. It could also aggravate jail overcrowding.

