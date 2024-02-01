Georgia Senate passes sports betting bill, but odds dim with as constitutional amendment required

Georgia senators are passing a bill to allow sports gambling. The bill moves on to the House for more debate, but only after senators decided on Thursday that it requires a separate state constitutional amendment. That could throw ultimate passage into doubt, with a constitutional amendment needing support from two-thirds of Senate and House members. The maneuvering shows how many Georgia lawmakers support expanding gambling, but disagree on what gambling should be added or by what legal method. Supporters of passing a bill without an amendment say sports betting can be authorized under the Georgia Lottery. Nationwide, 38 states allow sports betting.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.