Haley insists she’s staying in the GOP race. Here’s how that could cause problems for Trump
By STEVE PEOPLES and JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s path to the Republican presidential nomination is rapidly shrinking. But she’s vowing to stay in the race indefinitely. And the harder she fights, the more Republican officials fear she may be hurting Donald Trump’s long-term prospects in the all-but certain general election against Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump allies describe Haley’s continued presence as a distraction, a drain on resources and a source of frustration. They also worry that Trump’s preoccupation with Haley, whom he frequently calls “birdbrain,” might further alienate moderate voters and suburban women. In practical terms, the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential primary season has barely begun. But after decisive wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump’s grip on the nomination has never been stronger.