Indiana legislation could hold back thousands of third graders who can’t read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican leaders in the statehouse have promised to address declining literacy rates with legislation that would hold back thousands more third graders who don’t pass the state’s literacy test. Introduced in Senate Bill 1, the measure cleared one chamber of the General Assembly following a vote Thursday. Republicans in the state House, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education support the bill, while opponents, including some Democratic lawmakers, say retention could have detrimental social and emotional effects on students.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.