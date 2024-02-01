India’s government announces a short-term budget until national elections are held by May

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s finance minister has unveiled a short-term budget to meet government expenditures until national elections are held by May, saying it will boost spending on infrastructure projects, build homes for poor villagers and cut the fiscal deficit by reducing subsidies. Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to raise skills for young people and boost small and medium enterprises to create jobs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faces criticism for not creating enough jobs despite offering billions of dollars in subsidies to boost manufacturing. National elections are due by May. Modi is leading the race, with his Hindu nationalist party expected to win a third straight term because of his immense popularity and a badly divided opposition.

