Kris Jenner is taking viewers back to the mid-2000s in her Super Bowl Oreo commercial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Jenner has a new term: “Twist on it.” The driven matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family will bring the phrase to the Super Bowl forefront during her commercial. She will guest star in the ad for Oreo, which will be returning to the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time in a decade. Jenner is unsure if she’ll be watching the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game in person or not. Either way, she’ll be on the lookout with family and friends for her cameo appearance in the commercial, where she takes viewers back to the mid-2000s as she makes the decision to thrust her family into the reality television realm.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.