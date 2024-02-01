Musk wants Tesla investors to vote on switching the carmaker’s corporate registration to Texas

Elon Musk wants Tesla investors to decide on moving the company’s corporate listing to Texas after a Delaware court decided he shouldn’t get a multibillion-dollar pay package. The electric car company’s CEO said early Thursday that Tesla would get shareholders to vote on whether to switch its corporate registration to Texas, where its physical headquarters is located. He made the announcement on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk had polled X users earlier on the same question, with 87.1% of 1.1 million respondents voting yes. He moved Tesla’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from California in 2021.

By The Associated Press

