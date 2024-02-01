New Zealand says it will contemplate sharing military tech with U.S. and Britain

SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand’s government says it will contemplate sharing advanced military technologies with the United States and Britain as part of closer defense ties with Australia. The defense and foreign ministers of Australia and New Zealand met in Melbourne on Thursday. Talks centered on deepening security ties between the neighboring nations amid worries over an increasingly assertive China. It was their first joint meeting since New Zealand’s right-leaning coalition government took office last year. Australia announced it will send officials to New Zealand this year to discuss the defense partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

