Newest COVID shots are 54% effective in preventing symptoms, CDC finds
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest COVID-19 vaccines are 54% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in adults. That’s according to the first U.S. study to assess how well the updated shots work. The shots became available last year and are designed to better protect against more recent coronavirus variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a study of how well the vaccine has worked since then. The finding is similar to what’s been reported in other countries. It’s also similar to what was reported for earlier versions of the vaccines.