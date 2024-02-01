North Korean leader Kim calls for war readiness while inspecting construction of warships

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected the construction of new warships. State media said Friday that Kim called such projects crucial to the country’s war preparations as he visited an eastern shipyard. Kim in recent months has been emphasizing his goals of building a nuclear-armed navy to counter what he portrays as growing external threats posed by the United States, South Korea and Japan. Those nations have stepped up their military cooperation to cope with Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

