Norway’s most powerful storm in over 30 years leaves a trail of destruction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Residents of central Norway have awoken to scenes of havoc and homes without power following the country’s most powerful storm in more than three decades. Hurricane-force winds hit parts of the Scandinavian country, with gusts of up 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour). In a small, picturesque town northeast of Norway’s second-largest city, a bus with 14 passengers was blown off a road, though no injuries were reported. Some areas were flooded, and airlines and ferry operators temporarily suspended service. There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges. The storm, named Ingunn by Norwegian meteorologists, landed in central Norway on Wednesday afternoon before moving north Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.