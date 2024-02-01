President Joe Biden to attend dignified transfer for US troops killed in Jordan, who ‘risked it all’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join grieving families at Dover Air Force Base on Friday in a “dignified transfer” to honor three American servicemembers killed in a drone attack in Jordan on Sunday. The solemn ritual has become relatively uncommon in recent years as the U.S. withdrew from conflicts abroad. The deaths were the first U.S. fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began. The servicemembers killed Sunday were all from Georgia — Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Sgt. Kennedy Sanders of Waycross, and Sgt. Breonna Moffett of Savannah. Biden vowed Thursday to never forget their sacrifice to the nation and said, “they risked it all.”

