Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania neighborhood. It’s not clear if there are any injuries

WEST CALN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood. But it’s not yet known if there were any injuries. The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when it went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport in Coatsville. It ended up between a home and some trees. No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported on the ground. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is under investigation.

