The Senate is headed for a crucial test vote on new border policies and Ukraine aid
By STEPHEN GROVES, MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders are attempting to push forward a deal to pair new policies at the southern border with wartime aid for Ukraine and other American allies, but they will have to overcome heavy skepticism from Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that he will next week put in motion a test vote on the national security package. However, with some Republicans resisting the timeline and many remaining uncommitted to supporting the border policy changes, the bill’s future remains uncertain. Senate negotiators are expected in the coming days to release the bill that would overhaul the U.S. asylum system with tougher and quicker enforcement as well as send tens of billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allies in Asia.